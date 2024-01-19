3-month-old girl abandoned in attempted theft at Philadelphia Mills Walmart

Baby abandoned during attempted theft at Philadelphia Mills Walmart Baby abandoned during attempted theft at Philadelphia Mills Walmart 00:20

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An infant was left behind at a Northeast Philadelphia Walmart on Thursday night.

CBS News Philadelphia

This happened after two men and a woman were confronted about a possible retail theft, according to store security and police.

Philadelphia police say the baby is a 3-month-old girl who was left behind after the three adults suspected of theft were stopped by security.

After that confrontation, the group left the store, leaving the baby behind.

The child was handed over to the Philadelphia Department of Human Services and was not injured.

No charges have been filed so far in the case, according to police.