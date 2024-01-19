Watch CBS News
3-month-old girl abandoned in attempted theft at Philadelphia Mills Walmart

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An infant was left behind at a Northeast Philadelphia Walmart on Thursday night.

This happened after two men and a woman were confronted about a possible retail theft, according to store security and police.

Philadelphia police say the baby is a 3-month-old girl who was left behind after the three adults suspected of theft were stopped by security.  

After that confrontation, the group left the store, leaving the baby behind.

The child was handed over to the Philadelphia Department of Human Services and was not injured.

No charges have been filed so far in the case, according to police.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on January 19, 2024 / 6:29 AM EST

