Avonworth students watch documentary on Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

SEWICKLEY, Pa. (KDKA) -- On Friday, 70 students from Avonworth gathered in Sewickley to see the film "Repairing the World: Stories from the Tree of Life."

The documentary film is one of the most requested films shown to middle and high schoolers, and it chronicles the events that happened at the Tree of Life synagogue in 2018.

Students also heard a talk with a family member of one of the victims.

This special screening took place while just a few miles away in the in the federal courthouse, the trial for the alleged killer gets set to begin.

Lori Sisson, the director of the teen screen program from Film Pittsburgh, says that this movie has a powerful message for all people.

"This particular film talks about the Tree of Life shooting, four years ago, but we show this particular film about that shooting because it really focuses on how the city came together afterwards," Sisson said.

After the film's screening, a presentation and talk back were held by a family member of one of the victims. Teacher Kathy Galecki hopes that this event will positively impact her students.

"I want them to see how they can also have agency and voice in standing up to injustice and hate in their worlds around them," said Galecki. "And I think they will take great pride in seeing all of the leaders of Pittsburgh and how they stood up to this terrible tragedy."

