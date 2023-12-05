Avoiding toy-related injuries during the holiday season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- With holiday shopping in full swing, there's a new warning to think about when you hit the toy store.

KDKA's Jessica Guay has some of the hidden hazards inside some toys.

It's that time of year when toys fly off the store and online store shelves.

This time of year, it's a good reminder to think about toy safety when picking out gifts for children because some toys can be dangerous to play with.

The U.S. Public Interest Research Group released its annual Trouble In Toyland report highlighting dangerous toys, including water beads and toys that use button batteries.

If swallowed, button batteries can burn through a child's esophagus in as little as two hours and the injury can progress even after the battery is removed.

To help avoid toy-related injuries, Pediatrician Gina Robinson with the Cleveland Clinic says it's important to read labels closely.

You want to follow the recommended age range on toys as well as look out for any warnings on the box.

"Developmentally, certain toys are geared for certain age groups," Dr. Robinson said. "So, you're trying to buy things that are developmentally appropriate for the child's motor skills, their language skills, and kind of encourage and nurture those things. But then often those toys that are not safe for toddlers are going to have smaller pieces, or they may have batteries, or they may have pieces that could break off."

Another reminder -- parents need to be on the lookout for recalled toys, even if they're pulled from stores. They may show up on sites like eBay and Facebook Marketplace.

If you're giving something like a bike or a scooter, make sure to buy the safety equipment that goes along with those gifts.