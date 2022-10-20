Avoiding Allergic Reactions: What parents can do in utero and once a child is born

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Allergic reactions in children have become a point of focus in families, daycares, and schools. It's changed the rules in school celebrations, meals, and more.

So what can be done about it?

It can be frustrating to deal with so first, is there anything a pregnant mother can do to reduce the chances of the child being allergic?

"Moms eat what they eat and then the fetuses are really bad at telling us what they like, so we can't say for sure," said Dr. Grace Ferguson an OBGYN at AHN.

Dr. Ferguson said it's a common question - especially regarding peanut butter or nut allergies. Can a mom's consumption give her baby peanut tolerance?

"I think the number one, short answer, is no," Dr. Ferguson said. "We're pretty confident that between you eating a peanut butter sandwich and what kind of nutrients your fetus is getting, that there's just enough filtration on our side that it's not a way to prevent peanut allergy or provide exposure."

What about creating resistance to the other big common allergens like eggs, wheat, dairy, and shellfish?

Dr. Ferguson said a mom's diet "has no impact that we can scientifically establish, again, because this is an impossible thing to study."

The same with hurting your child by ingesting a lot of processed foods, she said moms should be worried about the big stuff. However, eating fruits, vegetables, lean protein, and vitamins along with getting up and walking around will be beneficial.

"Whether or not you need to read every ingredient on your box of Cheez-Its, I think I would put that in little stuff and don't sweat it," she said.

We all know a healthy, balanced diet is best.

While there's not much a mom can do in utero, after the child is born, that's a different story.

Science has gotten better at providing parents with help and an allergic reaction can have serious consequences - so this is something parents should be proactive about.

"Breastfeeding has a lot of positive impacts for babies including reduction of allergies and reduction of eczema, so like a skin manifestation of allergies," Dr. Ferguson explained.

While not food-specific, somewhere around 4-5 months, Dr. Ferguson said when the baby starts to eat for themselves, parents might consider starting to cautiously try things that have allergic concerns.

"The principle of early introduction, is your allergens do show decreased allergies, allergies in the children, but again I would speak to your pediatrician first because if you are at high risk for allergy sometimes these babies want these out maybe you want their first introduction to peanuts in the doctor's office, just to be safe," she explained.

That way, if there is a reaction, you're in the right place to handle it quickly and with a good outcome.

So, in conclusion, it's not what mom eats, it's what the baby consumes that can help reduce allergic reactions.