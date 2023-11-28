Watch CBS News
Avenged Sevenfold coming to Pittsburgh in 2024

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The metal band Avenged Sevenfold is coming to Pittsburgh after adding a third leg to their North American tour. 

Avenged Sevenfold will bring their Life is But A Dream… tour to PPG Paints Arena on March 25. They'll be joined by Poppy and Sullivan King. 

The band added more than a dozen shows to the third leg of their tour, which kicks off on March 6 in Buffalo and ends on March 31 in Newark. They'll also stop in Ohio three times with shows in Cleveland on March 9, Cincinnati on March 13 and Columbus on March 26. 

Avenged Sevenfold, comprised of members M. Shadows, Synyster Gates, Zacky Vengeance, Johnny Christ and Brooks Wackerman, is touring in support of their recently released eighth studio album by the same name, "Life is But A Dream..." 

Tickets go on sale Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. with additional presales leading up to that date. 

Madeline is a digital web producer for KDKA. She has worked for the station since 2019.

