Autonomous truck program to begin in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new autonomous vehicle venture is gaining traction in Pittsburgh.

This one focuses on trucks.

The men behind the former Argo A.I. are now running Stack AV. They launched the new company with a billion-dollar investment from Japan's SoftBank group.

The company hired 150 workers and a fleet of test trucks.