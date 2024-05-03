Autism Pittsburgh has program that provides live music experience in sensory-friendly environment

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Autism Pittsburgh has a program that provides live music experiences to people of all ages in a sensory-friendly and judgment-free environment.

Azure Family Concerts is an environment where students of various age groups can have fun at a free concert. Anitra Birnbaum, executive director of Azure Family Concerts, created the experience where kids can express themselves free of judgment.

"My oldest son has autism and, especially when he was younger, it was a real challenge to take him to a traditional concert because, like many people with autism and special needs, he was unable to stay still and quiet," Birnbaum said.

"There is something liberating about the fact that all behaviors are welcome," said Monique Mead, artistic director of Azure Family Concerts. "When you hear music, it makes you feel a certain way. And if you want to move or you want to share it with a person or want to clap, it is completely acceptable."

Students at Ross Elementary School on Friday were able to get up and dance, move their arms and sing along if they felt like it.

"For some of these kids, this may be the only time or few times they have the opportunity to be in a concert setting," Birnbaum said. "And it's a joyful, incredible feeling to know that I can be involved in giving them this gift."

The kids were able to touch the instruments and interact with the musicians throughout the show.

"There is nothing like seeing a smile and the lights go on in a child's face when they encounter music," Mead said. "For me, it is tremendously satisfying."

The Azure Family Concerts program is a game changer for kids and families who may need a different environment to enjoy a show.