Authorities arrest Pittsburgh man wanted in Ohio human trafficking investigation

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Pittsburgh man has been arrested in a human trafficking investigation in Ohio.

Wesley Theberge, 29, has been charged with pandering obscenity involving a minor, illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, engaging in prostitution, and possession of criminal tools, according to a release from the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force.

Theberge responded to an undercover ad on a known prostitution website, arranging to have sexual acts with a woman for money. Once arriving in Columbiana County, Ohio, to meet with the woman, he was taken into custody.

Upon his arrest, a search warrant was issued for Theberge's devices, where agents allegedly found "hundreds of images and videos" depicting child pornography in Theberge's possession, the release added.

Theberge was booked into the Columbiana County Jail and is awaiting a preliminary hearing.