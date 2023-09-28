Austin Lemieux, son of Mario, wins 38th annual WPGA Mid-Amateur Championship at Nemacolin

FARMINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - Mario Lemieux was known for his brilliance on the ice during his tenure as captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins, but he was also well-known for his love of the sport of golf when he wasn't on the ice.

He has apparently passed that love of golf onto his son Austin, who just won the 38th Annual WPGA Mid-Amateur Championship this week at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort.

🏆👀 And just like that... a new champion is crowned 👑 Congratulations to Austin Lemieux for capturing the 38th WPGA... Posted by Bob Pompeani on Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Across 36 holes on Wednesday, the young Lemieux was able to win the tournament shooting two under par across 36 holes at the western Pennsylvania, finishing with a total of 142 strokes.

During round one, Lemieux found himself over par, shooting a 72, causing him to finish five over par.

He would ultimately roar back in the second round, shooting a 67, giving him a five-under-par score which would give him his ultimate score of two under par, and that was good enough to win the tournament.

Lemieux recorded five birdies and no bogeys in his second-round performance, helping him complete the comeback.

Finishing just behind Lemieux at one under par was Rick Stimmel from the Connoquenessing Country Club. He scored just one stroke behind Lemieux with 143 strokes.

The Western Pennsylvania Golf Association's Amateur Championship began in 1985 and is open to amateur golfers in western Pennsylvania 25 and older.

It's known as one of the most competitive amateur golf tournaments on the WPGA schedule.