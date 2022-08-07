Watch CBS News
August's 'Reservoir of Jazz' Concert Series kicks off Sunday

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The month-long Reservoir of Jazz concert series begins tonight!

The free concerts will take place every Sunday this month from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. along Reservoir Drive in Highland Park.

Not only will there be the live music performance, but you'll also want to hang out after those performances because then there will be free summer soul line dancing classes.

Parking is expected to be limited so those planning to attend are being advised to arrive early.

A full rundown of events can be found at this link.

First published on August 7, 2022 / 10:05 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

