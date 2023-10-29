August Wilson Center hosts 6th Black Bottom Film Festival

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Film fanatics and community members came out to the August Wilson African American Cultural Center in Pittsburgh this weekend for the sixth-ever Black Bottom Film Festival.

This is the festival's first time taking place since 2019.

Festivalgoers got the chance to view short and long-form cinema by Black filmmakers from all across the globe. The weekend even included a special screening of a film by Oscar Micheaux, who is often considered to be the first known black filmmaker in cinema history.

Organizers tell KDKA-TV the festival was created to help tell the stories of artists who may not receive mainstream acclaim.

"It's so important for the community considering not only the legacy and the impact of August Wilson but what we're doing in terms of a programming standpoint. The content, the powerful stories, the thought-provoking conversations, and most importantly, the preservation and celebration of black artistry," said Noel Braham, program curator of the Black Bottom Film Festival.

"Pittsburgh is a town where films are shot, not necessarily a film festival town, so we're trying to change that, and I'm excited about the start that we have, which is really like starting fresh," said Janis Burley, president and CEO of the August Wilson African American Cultural Center.

The festival finished on Sunday, with a special screening for the 45th anniversary of the film 'The Wiz,' a Motown musical take on the 'Wizard of Oz,' starring Diana Ross and Michael Jackson.