Audit finds City of Pittsburgh recycling system received more than 4,000 calls for missed pickups

By Patrick Damp

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An audit of the City of Pittsburgh's recycling system showed that there is room for improvement. 

Pittsburgh City Controller Michael Lamb's office said in 2021 more than 4,000 calls were placed to 311 for missed recycling pickups. 

According to the audit, the city is having problems keeping staff and for four months, the department was never fully staffed, causing some routes to be postponed. 

They also found only five of the city's 16 housing communities actively participated in recycling programs. 

First published on August 16, 2023 / 4:45 AM

