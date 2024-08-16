Watch CBS News
Local News

Man killed after crashing ATV along Panhandle Trail in Washington County

By Madeline Bartos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

SMITH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man died after he crashed an ATV along the Panhandle Trail in Washington County, the coroner said. 

A passerby on the popular trail in Smith Township found Stephen Pasquale and called 911 shortly before 9 a.m. on Friday, the coroner said in a release. 

The 40-year-old from Midway was riding an all-terrain vehicle along the trail when the coroner said he lost control. He was thrown off the ATV and it rolled on top of him near mile 22 of the trail. 

Pasquale wasn't wearing a helmet when he crashed, the coroner's report said. His cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy.

Several other agencies responded to the scene, including the Washington County Sheriff's Department, McDonald Borough police, Fort Cherry EMS and Smith Township Fire Department. 

The Panhandle Trail is a popular walking, biking and running trail that starts in Collier Township and goes through Washington County to Colliers, West Virginia. 

Madeline Bartos

Madeline Bartos is a digital web producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has worked with KDKA since 2019.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.