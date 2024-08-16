Man killed after crashing ATV along Panhandle Trail in Washington County

SMITH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man died after he crashed an ATV along the Panhandle Trail in Washington County, the coroner said.

A passerby on the popular trail in Smith Township found Stephen Pasquale and called 911 shortly before 9 a.m. on Friday, the coroner said in a release.

The 40-year-old from Midway was riding an all-terrain vehicle along the trail when the coroner said he lost control. He was thrown off the ATV and it rolled on top of him near mile 22 of the trail.

Pasquale wasn't wearing a helmet when he crashed, the coroner's report said. His cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy.

Several other agencies responded to the scene, including the Washington County Sheriff's Department, McDonald Borough police, Fort Cherry EMS and Smith Township Fire Department.

The Panhandle Trail is a popular walking, biking and running trail that starts in Collier Township and goes through Washington County to Colliers, West Virginia.