Woman taken to hospital after ATV crash in New Castle
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman is in the hospital after an ATV crash in New Castle.
The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. Police said the woman was a passenger on an ATV being driven illegally by a man on city streets.
The driver lost control of the ATV and crashed. The woman was ejected. Her condition is not known at this time.
Police said the driver ran off. They are looking for him.
