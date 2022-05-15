Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman taken to hospital after ATV crash in New Castle

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Woman hospitalized after ATV crash
Woman hospitalized after ATV crash 00:24

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman is in the hospital after an ATV crash in New Castle. 

snapshot-14.jpg
(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. Police said the woman was a passenger on an ATV being driven illegally by a man on city streets. 

The driver lost control of the ATV and crashed. The woman was ejected. Her condition is not known at this time. 

Police said the driver ran off. They are looking for him. 

First published on May 14, 2022 / 11:32 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.