Attorneys for accused Tree of Life shooter Robert Bowers asking for separate proceedings

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new request from the attorneys of Robert Bowers, the man charged in the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting, are asking a judge to separate his sentencing proceedings.

According to the Trib, prosecutors plan to present victim impact testimony from survivors and the 11 people killed.

Bowers' attorneys want to split the proceedings into two so jurors are not improperly influenced by that testimony.

The judge has not yet ruled on the defense's motion.

The trial is set to begin in April.