Attorney General Henry warning consumers of effects from Red Lobster closures, bankruptcy

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry is advising consumers of the potential impacts of Red Lobster restaurant closings and the national chain filing for bankruptcy.

Attorney General Henry advises consumers to check the Red Lobster website to determine the status of their local Red Lobster and to track potential closures amid the bankruptcy proceedings.

The closures and bankruptcy action could affect consumers' ability to redeem Red Lobster rewards, loyalty points, coupons, and unused gift cards.

"Consumers who have rewards or loyalty points and unused gift cards should consider using them sooner than later," Attorney General Henry said.

Consumers who experience issues redeeming their Red Lobster rewards, loyalty points, coupons, or unused gift cards while their local Red Lobster restaurant is still open may call the Office of Attorney General's Bureau of Consumer Protection at 1-800-441-2555.

First published on May 20, 2024 / 9:37 PM EDT

