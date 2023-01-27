Attorney for bus driver says his client still has nightmares of Fern Hollow Bridge collapse

Attorney says his client still has nightmares of bridge collapse

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Nearly a year after the Fern Hollow Bridge collapsed, an attorney for one of the people injured is speaking out.

Attorney Pete Giglione said his client's future is uncertain. Daryl Luciani, who was the driver of the Port Authority bus that was moving across the bridge when it collapsed, still has nightmares and can't go back to work, Giglione said.

Five vehicles, including the bus, plunged down to the ravine below. Ten people were hurt.

"He's not any better off than he was a year ago," Giglione said. "In fact, he's worse. He's going to need likely another shoulder surgery. He's still unable to work. He's in physical pain constantly."

Giglione said his client wants nothing more than for things to return back to normal for him and his family.

"He wants to move on from this, but he is having a hard time," Giglione said.

Luciani is still unable to go near the bridge. In fact, late last year he declined a personal invitation from President Joe Biden to meet him at the site.

"President Biden sent him a personal note afterward basically saying I understand why you don't want to meet with me and I'm sorry, but we have your back. Very nice to do."

Giglione and other attorneys have filed lawsuits against the city of Pittsburgh.

On Monday, the National Transportation Safety Board released new bridge data, but the cause of the collapse is still unknown.

Traffic is moving on the partially opened replacement bridge. The full return is still a few months away, something Giglione finds ironic.

"It's great they got a bridge up that fast," he said. "But if they were to build a bridge that fast, why not have any conclusions as to why the prior one collapsed?"