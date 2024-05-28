Attempted homicide suspect arrested after overnight search in Brackenridge

BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man wanted on attempted homicide charges out of Westmoreland County was arrested early Monday morning in Brackenridge.

According to court paperwork, Tarentum Police say that 37-year-old Iven Miller was taken into custody after an overnight search outside of the Devil Dog Saloon along 6th Avenue.

Police say that the incident started just before midnight on Sunday night after receiving a tip that a man inside the bar was wanted for homicide in New Kensington.

Tarentum Police then contacted New Kensington Police to confirm the tip they received and learned that a Miller was wanted on multiple counts of attempted homicide in connection with an incident that took place in June of 2023.

Officers from a number of nearby departments then responded and helped keep a perimeter around the bar, but Miller left the area in a vehicle belonging to another person.

Officers ultimately found Miller in the weeds nearby. He was arrested and turned over to New Kensington Police.

Court records show that Miller was arraigned before a judge on Monday morning.

His bail was denied and he is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing early next month.