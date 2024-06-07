Man tried to lure 13-year-old girl into his van in Pittsburgh area, police say

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man attempted to lure a 13-year-old girl into his van on Friday, Wilkinsburg police said.

Police in Wilkinsburg said they received a call for an attempted child luring at around 7:30 p.m. on Friday. Authorities said an older man wearing glasses driving a green "panel-type" van tried to lure the girl. Police said the girl ran home and law enforcement was called.

The make and model of the van are unknown at this time, but police said there was a "Z" or "V" in the license plate number. Police released no other information.

Anyone with information related to the incident can call the Wilkinsburg Police Department at 412-244-1017.