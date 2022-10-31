ATM stolen from Jefferson Hills bar
JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) - An ATM was stolen from Rum Monkeys Pizza and Pub in Jefferson Hills overnight.
Police said someone took the ATM around 2:30 a.m. when the bar on State Street was closed.
The theft was reported around 9 a.m. Monday, dispatchers said.
There's been no word on suspects, but signs posted outside the bar say there are surveillance cameras in use.
