ATM stolen from Jefferson Hills bar

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) - An ATM was stolen from Rum Monkeys Pizza and Pub in Jefferson Hills overnight.

Police said someone took the ATM around 2:30 a.m. when the bar on State Street was closed.

The theft was reported around 9 a.m. Monday, dispatchers said.

There's been no word on suspects, but signs posted outside the bar say there are surveillance cameras in use.