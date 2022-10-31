Watch CBS News
ATM stolen from Jefferson Hills bar

/ CBS Pittsburgh

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) - An ATM was stolen from Rum Monkeys Pizza and Pub in Jefferson Hills overnight. 

Police said someone took the ATM around 2:30 a.m. when the bar on State Street was closed. 

The theft was reported around 9 a.m. Monday, dispatchers said. 

There's been no word on suspects, but signs posted outside the bar say there are surveillance cameras in use. 

First published on October 31, 2022 / 2:10 PM

