More than 10,000 athletes headed to Pittsburgh for National Senior Games

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It's almost time for the National Senior Games, and one athlete didn't come to Pittsburgh for the views.

"I am going to win. I promised myself so it doesn't matter what," Zbigy Zlobicki said.

Zlobicki arrived from Michigan after qualifying for the games. He is the fastest speed walker in his state, but that is not all.

"I do cross-country skiing, I do powerlifting, I'm three times the strongest senior in deadlifting," he said.

The 73-year-old is one of more than 10,000 athletes who qualified in their states for the chance to strut their stuff in Pittsburgh.

"Our athletes range from novice ability all the way up to ex-Olympians and NBA players," National Senior Games Association interim CEO Sue Hlavacek said. "So it's a wide range of abilities."

Hlavacek wants Pittsburghers to know all the competitions are free to watch, including track and field, basketball and pickleball. The David L. Lawrence Convention Center will host six of the 19 sports.

The only requirements to compete are to be older than 50 years old and be good.

"The health and well-being of our demographic is really great, and people are active. It's not just the physical part, it's the social part as well and the camaraderie with the athletes."

The games are fun, but this is Zlobicki's second chance at life.

"Two years of cancer therapy. I almost died and this was the best diet ever," he said. "Thirty pounds lost in three months."

He's ready to take the crown.

"I did very intensive training so I know the results from the last two years," Zlobicki said. "So that's given me a base that I have a good feeling I'm going to win."

Click here for more on the games, which run July 7-18.