Beaver Falls restaurant manager says food delivery drivers are dashing and dining

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (KDKA) - You've probably heard about dining and dashing, but what about dashing and then dining with someone else's delivery?

It has happened twice in one week at Athen's Family Restaurant in Beaver Falls. The manager says people who are supposed to be picking up and delivering orders to customers are also helping themselves to a meal.

At times, the dine and dash is happening right in front of the employees at Athens Family Restaurant.

"It's just upsetting to see this happen in front of us," manager Marina Apostolis said.

She's taken the problem to police.

"It's happened twice in one week," she said, adding, "and that's where I was like, 'okay that's enough.'"

It's what's shown in the restaurant's surveillance video. She says a few DoorDash delivery drivers have come in for a pick-up and have also helped themselves to someone else's order. Discretely, of course.

"To have someone come into our building and steal in front of us is just devastating," she said.

Devastating to their bottom line, too.

"We're not going to -- we can't remake it. We can't afford to do that," she said.

As far as this being a case of an unfortunate carryout coincidence, Apostolis isn't buying it.

"Definitely was intentional. It's happened more than once, it's happened in town. I don't believe it."

Right now, it's unclear what charges these people could face, but Beaver Falls police are investigating.

KDKA-TV reached out to DoorDash but didn't hear back by airtime.

