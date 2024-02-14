One person killed, another injured in violent crash on Interstate 70 in Washington Co.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One person was killed and another was injured in a late-night crash on Interstate 70.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-70 just past the Speers exit near Twilight Borough and Fallowfield Township and involved a tractor-trailer.

The Washington County Coroner's office says that a vehicle was driving the wrong way in the westbound lanes of traffic when they were hit by the tractor-trailer.

One person was killed and another was injured in a crash on Interstate 70 in Washington County. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Dispatchers tell KDKA that one other person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

The roadway was shut down in both directions around midnight.

The eastbound lanes reopened around 2:30 a.m. and it's unclear when the westbound lanes will reopen.

State Police out of the Belle Vernon barracks are handling the investigation.