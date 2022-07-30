At least four motorcycles involved in accident in Westmoreland County

WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) - At least four motorcycles are down in an accident in Allegheny Township.

According to information provided to KDKA, several medics have been called to the scene of the crash on White Cloud Road.

The downed motorcycles were part of a larger ride that was taking place today.

KDKA has learned that ambulances from around the area have been requested.

KDKA has learned that ambulances from around the area have been requested.