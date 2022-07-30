Watch CBS News
Local News

At least four motorcycles involved in accident in Westmoreland County

/ CBS Pittsburgh

WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) - At least four motorcycles are down in an accident in Allegheny Township.

According to information provided to KDKA, several medics have been called to the scene of the crash on White Cloud Road.

The downed motorcycles were part of a larger ride that was taking place today.

KDKA has learned that ambulances from around the area have been requested.

We have a crew headed to the scene and will bring you the latest as it develops.

First published on July 30, 2022 / 1:38 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.