At least 7 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 in Washington County

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

SOUTH STRABANE, Pa. (KDKA) -- At least seven people have been hospitalized following a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 in Washington County.

County EMS personnel confirmed the crash occurred just before 2 p.m. Sunday between Exit 21 to I-79 South - Morgantown and Exit 20 to PA 136 - Beau Street.

According to the South Strabane Fire Department, "multiple lanes" of Interstate 70 and Interstate 79 were impacted because of the crash.

*Multi-Vehicle Accident with Multiple Entrapped* Crews are working a multi-vehicle accident with several entrapped and...

Posted by South Strabane Fire Department on Sunday, September 22, 2024

Four of those injured were LifeFlighted to area hospitals and three others were transported by ambulance, according to Washington County 911.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this story as they become available.

Garrett Behanna

Garrett Behanna is a digital producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has been with the KDKA team since May 2022.

