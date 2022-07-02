Watch CBS News
Aspinwall power outage caused by water main breaks

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A power outage last night in Aspinwall is being blamed on three water main breaks in the area.

Police said constant power surges at the PWSA plant caused added pressure and overwhelmed the system.

Crews were out most of the day making repairs on Center Avenue, Fifth Street, and Field Avenue.

There is no boil water advisory in place, but police say if your water turns brown, run it on the cold setting until it clears.  

