Asian American Chamber of Commerce event seeks to help the next generation

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Asian American Chamber of Commerce today hosted an event that looked to address inequalities some Asian American entrepreneurs and small business owners face in Pittsburgh.

The event, called Bridging the Gender, Race Divide, aimed to give support and resources to these minorities, in the hope of becoming thriving members of the city's economy.

"We see how we can help them not have to face the same things over and over again, those of us who came earlier, we can stop the younger ones from going through the same thing, so they can succeed even better," said Kanak Iyer, president of the Asian American Chamber of Commerce, Pittsburgh.

Several notable guests appeared at the event, including Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald, a representative from Mayor Ed Gainey's office, among many more.