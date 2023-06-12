Ashley Furniture recalls 253k power loveseats, sofas and recliners over fire hazard
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Ashley Furniture is recalling more than 253,000 power loveseats, sofas and recliners.
The furniture, all from the "Party Time" collection, has cupholders and LED lighting that can overheat and cause a fire, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.
There have been six fires but no reported injuries, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.
