Watch CBS News
Consumer

Ashley Furniture recalls 253k power loveseats, sofas and recliners over fire hazard

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Ashley Furniture is recalling more than 253,000 power loveseats, sofas and recliners.

The furniture, all from the "Party Time" collection, has cupholders and LED lighting that can overheat and cause a fire, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

There have been six fires but no reported injuries, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

kdka-ashley-furniture-recall.png
(Photo: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

For more information, click here

First published on June 12, 2023 / 2:11 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.