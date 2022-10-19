Watch CBS News
Local News

As internet speed in the classroom improves, two western Pennsylvania school districts lag behind

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Two local schools lag behind in internet speeds
Two local schools lag behind in internet speeds 00:31

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Over the last ten years, internet speeds in schools have come a long way.

However, some Western Pennsylvania districts still have some work to do.

In 2013, 70 percent of schools lacked high-speed internet.

Now, the FCC upped the bandwidth minimum to one megabyte per second per student.

That said, two districts in our area are among the ten worst when it comes to internet speed.

Kiski Area School District is fifth on the list and followed by Greensburg Salem at sixth.

First published on October 19, 2022 / 7:26 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.