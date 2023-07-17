Criminals using A.I. to alter images for sextortion schemes, state police warn

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Artificial intelligence is being used to alter photographs of victims into explicit images used in "sextortion" schemes, Pennsylvania State Police are warning.

In a community awareness bulletin, state police said sexual extortion is nothing new but the reported number of cases is at its highest level. Sextortion is when a suspect claims to have explicit images of a victim and tries to get more images or money by threatening to share the images with friends and family.

State police said the FBI in April documented an increase in reports of fake images that were altered from content posted on social media, given to the suspect or captured during video chats. State police said A.I. is being used to manipulate stolen photographs into fake images often "indistinguishable" from real images.

In 2022, state police said there were more than 3,000 minors who were the targets of sextortion, most often boys between 14 and 17 years old. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received more than 10,000 sextortion-related reports last year, state police said.

State police recommend using caution when sharing information online, never sending compromising photos, monitoring minors' online activity and declining friend requests from strangers. If explicit images have been shared, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children offers a take down service.

The FBI has more recommendations and resources here.