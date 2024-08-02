Art crawls, regattas, Bigfoot, UFOs, and more! | KDKA Weekend Planner

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We're keeping our fingers crossed for nice weather this weekend because it's another jam-packed weekend with so much to do around our region!

Lawrenceville Art Crawl

We'll start in Lawrenceville where the annual art crawl is happening this weekend.

It's back on Saturday afternoon along Butler Street and will feature more than 200 artists and 75 live bands. Those exhibitions and performances will take place across 45 locations on Butler Street.

It goes from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Saturday and it's free to attend.

Check out more details on Facebook.

Moraine State Park Regatta

The Moraine State Park Regatta is back this weekend, as well!

It's happening along Lake Arthur's South Shore in Portersville.

The free event has land and water activities including sailing, kayaking, fly fishing, archery, yoga, and rock climbing.

It goes from Saturday until Sunday.

You can get the hours and full rundown of events on their website at this link.

Pups & Pints - Cranberry

You'll be able to indulge in some delicious brews and meet some cute doggies at the Pups & Pints event in Cranberry.

It's more than just a chance to enjoy a beer and the company of the puppies, it's a fundraiser for Cross Your Paws Rescue.

Recon Brewing is hosting the event from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and there will be drinks, food, raffle baskets, pet vendors, and pups who are up for adoption.

Get the details on their Facebook page right here.

Saint Aidan Festival

A North Hills tradition is back this weekend - the Saint Aidan Festival is taking over the Saint Alexis campus in Wexford today and Saturday.

The festival features carnival rides, games, a kids' area, live entertainment, and for the adults - a beer garden.

Hours are 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. both today and tomorrow.

Saint Aidan has more details on their Facebook page.

Greenberg's Great Train and Toy Show

If you're a fan of model trains, the Monroeville Convention Center is really the place to be this weekend.

The Greenberg's Great Train and Toy Show is back and you'll be able to check out hundreds of tables of trains, accessories, scale models, and collectible toys.

There will also be huge model train displays and free workshops.

Their website has more details with everything you need to know!

Building Bridges Day

The Roberto Clemente Bridge plays host to the second annual Building Bridges Day.

It's happening on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. and it's an effort to promote unity. It will feature family-friendly activities and entertainment as well as a unity walk across the bridge.

You can learn more at this link.

Welcome to Area 217 Bigfoot-UFO Expo

Head over to Latrobe for an out-of-this-world expo!

It's the Welcome To Area 217 Bigfoot-UFO Expo and it's happening at the Kingston Veterans and Sportsmen's Club on Saturday starting at 10 a.m.

The expo features guest speakers, craft and food vendors, and a closing campfire.

Check out the details on Facebook right here.

Big Brothers Big Sisters Summer Fest

Big Brothers Big Sisters is hosting its third annual Summer Fest at Twin Lakes Park.

It will feature carnival games, live performances, sand art, face painting, bounce houses, and more.

It takes place on Sunday from noon until 5 p.m.

Their website has more at this link.