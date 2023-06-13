Arnold woman accused of shooting, killing her dog

ARNOLD, Pa. (KDKA) -- A Westmoreland County woman is accused of shooting and killing her dog less than two months after adopting him.

Orphans of the Storm said Waylon, a young hound mix who was adopted April 30, was allegedly shot by his owner, 49-year-old Susan Mullenax of Arnold, on Sunday.

Police said they found the dog in a trash bag with a clearly visible gunshot wound to its shoulder and neck, the Trib reported.

Susan Mullenax of Arnold is accused of shooting and killing Waylon, a young hound mix, less than two months after adopting him. (Photo: Orphans of the Storm)

Orphans of the Storm said everyone adopting animals from their shelter undergoes a strict screening process, and Waylon's adoption didn't raise any red flags.

The shelter said the staff described Waylon as friendly, affectionate and playful. The volunteers remembered that he loved getting attention and going on long walks.

Mullenax was arrested and charged with aggravated cruelty to animals. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 22.