Arnold Palmer's former California golf resort home hits the market for $5 million

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Arnold Palmer's former home in California is on the market.

The home in the state's Coachella Valley has been listed for $5 million, according to Bloomberg. The 2,617-square-foot home is reportedly on the Tradition Golf Club in La Quinta and has undergone renovations under its current owner, Louise Bellisimo. The golf course the house sits on was designed by Palmer, who died in 2016.

The four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom home was built in 1999, two years after the Tradition Golf Club opened. The home is 167 steps away from the golf course's men's locker room, Bellisimo told Bloomberg. The former home of the legendary golfer sits on less than half an acre.

"I heard that he wanted to practice his short game," Bellisimo told Bloomberg. "So, the house sits right on the second fairway of the short course. You walk out the door, and in 15, 20 steps you're on the tee box."

Bloomberg reported that in 2022, Bellisimo purchased the home, which was exactly as Palmer left it except for the furniture, much of which Bellisimo donated to Palmer's charity. She reportedly renovated the home, giving it a "refresh."

"I kept the outside exactly the same, because it's so charming," Bellisimo told Bloomberg.

Palmer, a Latrobe native, died in September 2016 at the age of 87. He is regarded as one of the greatest professional golfers of all time. Palmer won seven majors, played The Masters for 50 consecutive years and co-founded the Golf Channel.

Palmer was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal in 2012.