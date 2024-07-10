Army Corps of Engineers set to carry out first of multiple controlled demolitions of dam in Elizabeth

ELIZABETH, Pa. (KDKA) - Happening today, the Army Corps of Engineers will be conducting a controlled demolition of the dam in Elizabeth.

Right alongside the Monongahela River in Elizabeth, crews are preparing to demolish the dam on Wednesday and it's one of 14 that will happen over the next few weeks.

The Army Corps of Engineers called this a historic moment for them as they will be removing a 50-foot section of the dam which will be the first step in removing and equalizing the river level on each side.

It's all part of the Lower Mon Project which is aimed at improving navigation on the rivers.

The Army Corps of Engineers said that this is the oldest operating lock in their inventory and it is in poor structural condition - another reason for removing it.

Once the dam is totally removed, the locks will also be removed, allowing river traffic to use the center of the river to pass through rather than using locks.

The water, with the dam in place, has about a six-foot difference on each side but once the removal is done, the river is expected to even out.

For those in the area, the construction engineer said to expect it to sound like a firework, but there won't be any type of vibration.

"There are a total of 156 individual blast holes ranging in depth from 13 feet to five feet because of the geometry of the dam," said Kirk McWilliams, the construction area engineer. "They're loaded with very small explosive charges. Actually, they're all linked together through a series of delays they're called so that once the shot fires, they're going to explode in rapid succession."

The demolition is set for 2:00 p.m. and for those interested in watching, we're told the sidewalk from the Elizabeth Bridge will give the best view.

We will have more on the demolition today in our evening newscasts at 4, 5, and 6:00.