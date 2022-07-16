Volunteer firefighter from Armstrong County killed in dirt biking accident

TEMPLETON, Pa. (KDKA) -- A volunteer fire company in Armstrong County is mourning one of their firefighters.

The Pine Township-Templeton VFD announced the unexpected death of firefighter Brandon Weaver on their Facebook page Saturday morning.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that Weaver was fatally injured in a dirt bike crash. Weaver was riding along State Route 1030 when he lost control and left the road, hitting a tree.

The Armstrong County coroner said Weaver was not wearing a helmet.

"Please keep all of them, and the rest of our firefighters in your thoughts and prayers in this most difficult time," the department said on Facebook. "Rest in Peace Brandon, we can take it from here."

The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the crash.