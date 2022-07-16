Watch CBS News
Local News

Volunteer firefighter from Armstrong County killed in dirt biking accident

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Volunteer firefighter killed in dirt bike crash
Volunteer firefighter killed in dirt bike crash 00:36

TEMPLETON, Pa. (KDKA) -- A volunteer fire company in Armstrong County is mourning one of their firefighters.

The Pine Township-Templeton VFD announced the unexpected death of firefighter Brandon Weaver on their Facebook page Saturday morning.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that Weaver was fatally injured in a dirt bike crash. Weaver was riding along State Route 1030 when he lost control and left the road, hitting a tree.

The Armstrong County coroner said Weaver was not wearing a helmet.

"Please keep all of them, and the rest of our firefighters in your thoughts and prayers in this most difficult time," the department said on Facebook. "Rest in Peace Brandon, we can take it from here."

The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the crash.

First published on July 16, 2022 / 6:50 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.