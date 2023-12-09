Watch CBS News
Armstrong County man arrested for assaulting a minor for several years

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

MAHONING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is in custody after he allegedly assaulted a child for more than seven years. 

Corey Botelho is facing around 50 charges including rape and sexual assault. 

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the victim was assaulted at various locations between October 2016 all the way through December of this year. 

Police said that the assaults began when the victim was eight years old. 

December 9, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

