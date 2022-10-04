Armed suspect in ski mask robs Dollar General in Allentown

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Dollar General store.

Police say the incident occurred at the Dollar General along East Warrington Avenue in the city's Allentown neighborhood.

Officers responded to the scene around 9 p.m. on Monday night after someone reported that a man wearing a ski mask and armed with a pistol robbed the store and got away with cash.

Police say the investigation into the robbery is ongoing.