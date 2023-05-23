Watch CBS News
Suspect sought in armed robbery at Bloomfield Subway

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police are trying to identify a man accused of holding up a Subway restaurant in Bloomfield. 

Pittsburgh police said the armed robbery happened at the Subway on Liberty Avenue around 2:30 p.m. on May 2. 

When officers got there, police said they got a description of the suspect. 

kdka-bloomfield-subway-armed-robbery.png
(Photo provided by Pittsburgh Bureau of Police)

Police shared the suspect's photo on Tuesday and are asking the public for help identifying him. Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsburgh police's VCU at 412-323-7161.

Police didn't say how much he managed to get away with. 

First published on May 23, 2023 / 3:32 PM

