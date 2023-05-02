Suspects sought in armed robbery of KFC in Braddock Hills
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating an armed robbery in Braddock Hills.
Allegheny County police said officials were notified on an armed robbery Monday around 6 p.m. at the KFC on Yost Boulevard.
Police said two suspects entered KFC, took an unknown amount of money and fled. Three were no injuries.
No other information was released by law enforcement.
