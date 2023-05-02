Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspects sought in armed robbery of KFC in Braddock Hills

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (5/1)
KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (5/1) 03:53

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating an armed robbery in Braddock Hills.

Allegheny County police said officials were notified on an armed robbery Monday around 6 p.m. at the KFC on Yost Boulevard.  

Police said two suspects entered KFC, took an unknown amount of money and fled. Three were no injuries. 

No other information was released by law enforcement. 

First published on May 1, 2023 / 8:17 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.