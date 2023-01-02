Armed robbery at Monroeville Eat'n Park under investigation

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - No one was hurt after an armed robbery at the Eat'n Park in Monroeville on Monday morning.

The restaurant stayed open and is working with Monroeville police as officers investigate, Eat'n Park spokesperson Courtney Caprara said in a statement.

"The safety and well-being of our team members and guests is always our first priority, and we are grateful no one was hurt during the armed robbery that occurred earlier this morning at our Monroeville Eat'n Park," Caprara said

Details on a suspect weren't immediately available.

Shelley Bortz will have more on this story on KDKA-TV Evening News.