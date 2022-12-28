Arizona Cardinals star defensive end J.J. Watt to retire after this season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One of the NFL's best defensive players of all time is calling it quits after twelve seasons.

Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt has announced he'll retire at the end of this season.

J.J. is brothers with T.J. and Derek, who both play for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 27: T.J. Watt #90, Derek Watt #44 of the Pittsburgh Steelers and J.J. Watt #99 of the Houston Texans talk after Pittsburgh's 28-21 win at Heinz Field on September 27, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Joe Sargent / Getty Images

Watt is a five-time Pro Bowler and a five-time First Team All-Pro.

He's also only the third player to win the Defensive Player of the Year Award three times, joining Lawrence Taylor and Aaron Donald.

J.J. Watt announces retirement after 12 seasons in what will be a Gold Jacket career



- 3x DPOY (2012, 2014, 2015)

- 7x All-Pro

- 5x Pro Bowl

- 2017 Walter Payton Man of the Year pic.twitter.com/VQCEEMr1tq — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) December 27, 2022

Watt took to Twitter on Tuesday, saying he played his last ever home game this past Sunday and that is heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude.

Koa’s first ever NFL game.

My last ever NFL home game.



My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It’s been an absolute honor and a pleasure.



🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/wXbDUcHM8B — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 27, 2022

He's expected to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.