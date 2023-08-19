Arctic Foxes Hockey Association hosting free hockey shop

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If your child wants to play hockey, but you can't afford all the gear, head to the Island Sports Center at Robert Morris on Saturday.

The Arctic Foxes Hockey Association is holding a free hockey shop. The group will be handing out donated gloves, pants, shin and elbow pads, skates, and more.

It's all happening from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.