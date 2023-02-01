Aquinas Academy's Vinnie Cugini breaks WPIAL scoring record

Aquinas Academy's Vinnie Cugini bearing down on WPIAL's all-time scoring record in boys basketball

Aquinas Academy's Vinnie Cugini bearing down on WPIAL's all-time scoring record in boys basketball

Aquinas Academy's Vinnie Cugini bearing down on WPIAL's all-time scoring record in boys basketball

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Aquinas Academy's Vinnie Cugini has a place in history.

Cugini broke the WPIAL's all-time scoring record in boys basketball Tuesday against Neighborhood Academy. He came into the game needing 31 points to break the previous record of 2,838 points set by Valley's Tom Pipkins in 1993.

Cugini set the record in the fourth quarter after knocking down a free throw. He finished the game with 33 points in the loss to Neighborhood Academy.

Vinnie Cugini breaks WPIAL All-Time scoring record 2,839 @KDKA pic.twitter.com/4gAp6eC5iW — Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) February 1, 2023

Vinnie Cugini ties WPIAL record @KDKA pic.twitter.com/e8LZ5q2vZK — Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) February 1, 2023

With four games left in the regular season, Cugini has 2,841 career points.

Vinnie Cugini finished the game with 33 points. The new WPIAL mark is 2,841 and counting @KDKA — Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) February 1, 2023

Following the record-breaking night, the school said Wednesday will be "Vinnie Cugini Day."

Vinnie Cugini is the ALL-TIME WPIAL Scoring Leader! Congratulations, Vinnie! 🏀 Tomorrow is hereby declared Vinnie Cugini... Posted by Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh on Tuesday, January 31, 2023

The four-year starter at Aquinas Academy averaging more than 45 points per game this year. Cugini has committed to playing basketball in college at the University of Pitt-Johnstown.