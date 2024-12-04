Apricot Dijon Glazed Ham and Sweet Potato Casserole | Chef Janet's Christmas Recipes
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Put a sweet twist on your Christmas ham this holiday! Chef Janet Loughran is showing us how to make a delicious glaze for the main course. Plus, a sweet potato recipe your family will love.
Apricot Dijon Glazed Ham
Sauce:
- 1/2 cup apricot preserves or jam
- 2 Tbsp grainy mustard
- 2 Tbsp dijon mustard
- 2 Tbsp low sodium soy sauce
- 2 Tbsp lime juice
- 2 tsp fresh ginger, grated (or 1/2 tsp ground ginger)
- 3 tsp garlic, minced
Ham:
- 8-10 lb spiral, sliced ham
- 1 cup water
- For the sauce, add apricot preserves to a saucepot on med-low. Stirring occasionally, melt it fully.
- Add the rest of the sauce ingredients and mix.
- For the ham, preheat the oven to 325. Place ham in a roasting pan and pour the water into the pan. Cover with foil and bake for 8 minutes per pound.
- Using a pastry brush, cover the ham with the apricot dijon glaze. Bake uncovered for another 20 minutes. Remove from oven and spread more glaze on top before serving.
Sweet Potato Casserole
- 4 lb sweet potatoes, scrubbed clean
- 1/2 cup butter, melted
- 3/4 cup brown sugar
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1/2 tsp cinnamon
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
Topping:
- 4 Tbsp butter, melted
- 1/3 cup brown sugar
- 2 Tbsp flour
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1 cup pecan, chopped
- 10 oz mini marshmallows
Directions
- Preheat an oven to 375. Pearce each sweet potato (technically a yam) with a fork and bake for 60-90 minutes. You know they're done when you insert a butter knife with no resistance.
- Let them cool slightly, then remove the skin and mash. Add the butter, brown sugar, salt, cinnamon and vanilla extract. Add to a casserole dish.
- Make the pecan topping and spread over the sweet potatoes. Top with marshmallows.
- Bake for 30-40 minutes.