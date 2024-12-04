Apricot Dijon Glazed Ham and Sweet Potato Casserole | Chef Janet's Christmas Recipes

Watch CBS News
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Put a sweet twist on your Christmas ham this holiday! Chef Janet Loughran is showing us how to make a delicious glaze for the main course. Plus, a sweet potato recipe your family will love.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Apricot Dijon Glazed Ham

Sauce:

  • 1/2 cup apricot preserves or jam
  • 2 Tbsp grainy mustard
  • 2 Tbsp dijon mustard
  • 2 Tbsp low sodium soy sauce 
  • 2 Tbsp lime juice
  • 2 tsp fresh ginger, grated (or 1/2 tsp ground ginger)
  • 3 tsp garlic, minced

Ham:

  1. 8-10 lb spiral, sliced ham
  2. 1 cup water
  3. For the sauce, add apricot preserves to a saucepot on med-low. Stirring occasionally, melt it fully.
  4. Add the rest of the sauce ingredients and mix.
  5. For the ham, preheat the oven to 325. Place ham in a roasting pan and pour the water into the pan. Cover with foil and bake for 8 minutes per pound. 
  6. Using a pastry brush, cover the ham with the apricot dijon glaze. Bake uncovered for another 20 minutes. Remove from oven and spread more glaze on top before serving.

Sweet Potato Casserole

  • 4 lb sweet potatoes, scrubbed clean
  • 1/2 cup butter, melted
  • 3/4 cup brown sugar
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • 1/2 tsp cinnamon
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract

Topping:

  • 4 Tbsp butter, melted
  • 1/3 cup brown sugar
  • 2 Tbsp flour
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • 1 cup pecan, chopped
  • 10 oz mini marshmallows

Directions

  1. Preheat an oven to 375. Pearce each sweet potato (technically a yam) with a fork and bake for 60-90 minutes. You know they're done when you insert a butter knife with no resistance.
  2. Let them cool slightly, then remove the skin and mash. Add the butter, brown sugar, salt, cinnamon and vanilla extract. Add to a casserole dish.
  3. Make the pecan topping and spread over the sweet potatoes. Top with marshmallows.
  4. Bake for 30-40 minutes. 

