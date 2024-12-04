Apricot Dijon Glazed Ham and Sweet Potato Casserole | Chef Janet's Christmas Recipes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Put a sweet twist on your Christmas ham this holiday! Chef Janet Loughran is showing us how to make a delicious glaze for the main course. Plus, a sweet potato recipe your family will love.

Apricot Dijon Glazed Ham

Sauce:

1/2 cup apricot preserves or jam

2 Tbsp grainy mustard

2 Tbsp dijon mustard

2 Tbsp low sodium soy sauce

2 Tbsp lime juice

2 tsp fresh ginger, grated (or 1/2 tsp ground ginger)

3 tsp garlic, minced

Ham:

8-10 lb spiral, sliced ham 1 cup water For the sauce, add apricot preserves to a saucepot on med-low. Stirring occasionally, melt it fully. Add the rest of the sauce ingredients and mix. For the ham, preheat the oven to 325. Place ham in a roasting pan and pour the water into the pan. Cover with foil and bake for 8 minutes per pound. Using a pastry brush, cover the ham with the apricot dijon glaze. Bake uncovered for another 20 minutes. Remove from oven and spread more glaze on top before serving.

Sweet Potato Casserole

4 lb sweet potatoes, scrubbed clean

1/2 cup butter, melted

3/4 cup brown sugar

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp vanilla extract

Topping:

4 Tbsp butter, melted

1/3 cup brown sugar

2 Tbsp flour

1/2 tsp salt

1 cup pecan, chopped

10 oz mini marshmallows

Directions