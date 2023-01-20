Watch CBS News
Local News

Applications open for Pennsylvania's Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Older and disabled Pennsylvanians can now apply for rebates on property taxes and rent paid in 2022. 

The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue announced on Thursday that the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program, which has given more than $7.6 billion to eligible residents since 1971, is open for applications. 

The rebate program benefits eligible Pennsylvanians age 65 and older, widows and widowers age 50 and older and people with disabilities age 18 and older. The income limit is $35,000 a year for homeowners and $15,000 for renters, and half of Social Security income is excluded.

The maximum standard rebate is $650, but certain qualifying homeowners can get as much as $975. 

To learn more about the program and how to apply, click here. To apply, click here.

First published on January 19, 2023 / 7:34 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.