Apple to make changes to iMessage in 2024

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The long-standing battle over the iPhone's blue and Android's green text bubbles will soon take a friendlier turn.

Apple announced plans to adopt a messaging standard that will finally bring iMessage features to Android users. The change will add features like read receipts, typing indicators, better support for group chats and images and videos will be higher quality.

Apple says that's expected to happen later next year.

