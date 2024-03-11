Pittsburgh-area Apartment building condemned due to bug infestation

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) — Some residents living in an apartment building in Latrobe have been told they have to move out because the building has been condemned.

"I just don't know what to do. I feel lost. I have no idea where I'm gonna go next," said Vanessa Jordan, a tenant of 333 Main St.

Latrobe and others who live here must vacate within 14 days.

"There's over 40 people in this building, and there's not a lot of housing around this area. And of course, a lot of people don't got the money to find somewhere to go," Jordan told KDKA-TV's Mamie Bah.

Inspectors first went into the decades-old building in September 2023 to look into reported violations. They found an infestation of bugs, broken windows, leaking pipes and multiple fire hazards.

Terry Carcella, Latrobe's city manager, said despite some improvements, there is still an infestation of bed bugs and roaches, among other things.

"We are working with other agencies to find housing for these folks, looking at whatever we can do to assist them. But this was something that had to be done. The city had very little options," Carcella said.

The property owner has 30 days to appeal. KDKA-TV reached out to them but didn't hear back on Monday.