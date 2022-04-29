Apartment building goes up in flames in East Deer Twp.

EAST DEER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- Several people are without a home after their apartment building went up in flames.

The fire broke out along Freeport Road in East Deer just after 11 p.m. on Thursday.

A charred shell of the building was left behind.

The East Deer Fire Chief says he thinks the building is a total loss.

The Allegheny County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause.