Apartment building goes up in flames in East Deer Twp.
EAST DEER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- Several people are without a home after their apartment building went up in flames.
The fire broke out along Freeport Road in East Deer just after 11 p.m. on Thursday.
A charred shell of the building was left behind.
The East Deer Fire Chief says he thinks the building is a total loss.
The Allegheny County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause.
