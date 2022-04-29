Watch CBS News

Apartment building goes up in flames in East Deer Twp.

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Apartment building goes up in flames in East Deer Twp. 00:44

EAST DEER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- Several people are without a home after their apartment building went up in flames.

The fire broke out along Freeport Road in East Deer just after 11 p.m. on Thursday.

A charred shell of the building was left behind.

The East Deer Fire Chief says he thinks the building is a total loss.

The Allegheny County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause. 

First published on April 29, 2022 / 5:16 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.