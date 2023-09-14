Antonio Brown claims he's open to playing again for Steelers

Antonio Brown claims he's open to playing again for the Steelers

Antonio Brown claims he's open to playing again for the Steelers

Antonio Brown claims he's open to playing again for the Steelers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Antonio Brown seems like he wants to return to the Steelers.

On social media, he called for a reunion. It comes after the Steelers lost wide receiver Diontae Johnson to a hamstring injury last Sunday.

Brown posted, "Heard the Steelers need a wide receiver," and included a picture of himself as a Steeler writing, "Hear me out."