Antonio Brown claims he's open to playing again for Steelers
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Antonio Brown seems like he wants to return to the Steelers.
On social media, he called for a reunion. It comes after the Steelers lost wide receiver Diontae Johnson to a hamstring injury last Sunday.
Brown posted, "Heard the Steelers need a wide receiver," and included a picture of himself as a Steeler writing, "Hear me out."
