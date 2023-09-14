Watch CBS News
Antonio Brown claims he's open to playing again for Steelers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Antonio Brown seems like he wants to return to the Steelers.

On social media, he called for a reunion. It comes after the Steelers lost wide receiver Diontae Johnson to a hamstring injury last Sunday.

Brown posted, "Heard the Steelers need a wide receiver," and included a picture of himself as a Steeler writing, "Hear me out." 

September 13, 2023

