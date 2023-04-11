Antonio Brown sued by jeweler who claims he owes more than $1 million

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown is being sued by a jeweler who claims he owes him more than $1 million.

Celebrity jeweler Shuki International filed the lawsuit this week in Los Angeles, according to TMZ Sports. The jeweler claims, according to TMZ Sports, that Brown agreed to pay $1.095 million by Dec. 1, 2022, for a pair of Shuki International diamond fingers, a white gold chain and a ring but never paid.

According to TMZ Sports, the lawsuit states Brown received some of the jewelry on Feb. 24, 2022, and agreed to pay the bill by Dec. 1, 2022. Brown has not publicly commented on the suit.

Brown started his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers and was named to the All-Pro team four times and selected for seven Pro Bowls during his nine seasons in the Steel City. He last played football in 2021 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.